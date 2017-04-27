NFL

Philadelphia Eagles NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

Coming off a 7–9 campaign, the Eagles are continuing to retool going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Phily’s biggest draft need: Wide receiver. If a cornerback that the Eagles love is sitting on the board, they should pounce. Last year’s seventh-round pick Jalen Mills is their only quality starter outside, and he hasn’t blossomed into a true every-down player yet. But with Jim Schwartz running a zone scheme, corners aren’t vital. Which is why wide receiver could still be the Eagles’ top priority. Their two free agent additions may not even be here in 2018. Alshon Jeffery is on a one-year deal; Torrey Smith is stiff and may not work in Doug Pederson’s intricate scheme. A young QB as talented as Carson Wentz shouldn’t be plagued by questions at receiver.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple. The Temple star would not have far to relocate. In Philadelphia, Reddick would join Jordan Hicks to join the heart of the linebacking corps. He also would serve as an intriguing chip for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who could lean on Reddick’s proven experience as a college DE to crank up the pass rush on occasion. Reddick has enough all-around talent that figuring out his exact role can come in time.

Here's the full list of picks the Eagles hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 14 (No. 14 overall)

Round 2, Pick 11 (No. 43)

Round 3, Pick 35 (No. 99)

Round 4, Pick 11 (No. 118)

Round 4, Pick 32 (No. 139)

Round 5, Pick 11 (No. 155)

Round 6, Pick 10 (No. 194)

Round 7, Pick 12 (No. 230)

