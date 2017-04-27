NFL

Watch: Roger Goodell booed by fans at NFL draft

NFL
Philadelphia's NFL draft a big deal for a city with an ignominious football history
SI Wire
an hour ago

Fans at the NFL draft were not happy to see commissioner Roger Goodell: as has become annual tradition, he was met with boos as he took the podium on Thursday night.

The boos rained down on Goodell, per usual, at the first outdoor draft in league history. This year’s draft is in Philadelphia. He came to let everyone know that, yes, the Browns were on the clock.

He welcomed the boos, it appeared, before sharing a few words.

Watch below.

The Browns were expected to select Myles Garrett first overall.

