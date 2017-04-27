Coming off a 2–14 campaign, the 49ers have plenty of work to do going into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Seattle’s biggest draft need: Pass-catching running back. Right now the NFL has no better offensive innovator than Kyle Shanahan. He’s brilliant with unconventional formations out of two-receiver personnel groupings. This puts extra running backs and tight ends on the field, making defenses fear the run and match up with less athletic pass defenders. From these groupings, Shanahan will spread out and throw. Having a dynamic receiving back, like he had in Atlanta in Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, does wonders. The Niners currently have only a bell cow ballcarrier at tailback: Carlos Hyde. They need one who can flex out and catch passes.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina. Our mocks have been cycling through defensive options at No. 2—Solomon Thomas, Jonathan Allen, Malik Hooker, Jamal Adams. But it’s far from out of the question that the 49ers stay put and nab their franchise QB. Trubisky would have a bright future under Kyle Shanahan.

Here's the full list of picks the 49ers hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

