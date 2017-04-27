NFL

Takk McKinley fulfilling a promise to his grandma was the best moment of the draft

Philadelphia's NFL draft a big deal for a city with an ignominious football history
an hour ago

The Falcons traded up to select UCLA defensive lineman-slash-linebacker Takk McKinley with pick No. 26 on Thursday night, and in doing so helped give us the best moment of draft night.

McKinley promised his grandmother, who was responsible for raising him, on her death bed that he would one day play in the NFL. He brought a framed photo of her to the stage as he met commissioner Roger Goodell, and delivered an emotional, raw, touching, incredible speech into the camera directly afterward. Watch below.

The Falcons swapped firsts with the Seahawks to make this pick, also sending third and seventh-rounders in this year’s draft.

We’re rooting for this guy now.

