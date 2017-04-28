NFL

What channel is the 2017 NFL draft on? Rounds 2 and 3 viewing information

0:49 | NFL
2017 NFL Draft: Browns make moves but still have work to do
SI Wire
16 minutes ago

The second and third rounds of the 2017 NFL draft will take place on Friday night. 

The Browns selected Myles Garrett with the first pick in the draft on Thursday. The Bears traded up to grab Mitchell Trubisky with the second pick. 

Cleveland was productive on Friday, also drafting Jabrill Peppers in the first round. The 49ers also earned plaudits for their moves on Thursday, coming away with Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster. 

Here's how to watch Friday's draft coverage. 

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/NFL Network

Live stream: WatchESPN

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters