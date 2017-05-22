Former New York Jets and New England Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis will not face NFL discipline for his role in felony assault charges that were dismissed in March by a Pittsburgh judge, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

According to the testimony by Revis' friend, Rashawn Bolton, told the judge that he came to Revis' defense during the fight and punched the men, knocking them out.

After the charges were dropped, the league announced that it would continue investigating the incident under the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Revis was arrested after a street fight left two men unconscious. One of the men reportedly suffered broken bones in his face. Revis was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor.

Revis was released by the Jets in March and remains a free agent. He signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Jets in 2015 and is owed $6 million.