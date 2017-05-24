Peter King: Titans could be the surprise team of the NFL season

Offensive lineman David Quessenberry took to the football field Tuesday, practicing with his Texans teammates for the first time since he received a cancer diagnosis in 2014.

A 2013 sixth-round draft pick of the Texans, Quessenberry was placed by the Texans on the Non-Football Illness list in June 2014 after doctors diagnosed him with non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma.

Last month, Quessenberry celebrated his final round of chemotherapy by ringing—and breaking—a celebratory bell.

Quessenberry, who played in college at San Diego State, missed much of his rookie season in 2013 with a foot injury and did not appear in a regular season game.

The Texans waived Quessenberry in May of 2016, but he remained on Houston's roster after clearing waivers.

His return to the practice field marked a personal landmark following his battle with cancer.

"When I finished my intensive treatment I felt like the furthest thing from a football player—no hair, skinny—but your body is an amazing thing," Quessenberry said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "We just took it slowly. We just did one workout at a time, one treatment at a time and eventually here we are."