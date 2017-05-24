Texans lineman David Quessenberry practices for first time after battle with cancer
Offensive lineman David Quessenberry took to the football field Tuesday, practicing with his Texans teammates for the first time since he received a cancer diagnosis in 2014.
A 2013 sixth-round draft pick of the Texans, Quessenberry was placed by the Texans on the Non-Football Illness list in June 2014 after doctors diagnosed him with non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma.
Last month, Quessenberry celebrated his final round of chemotherapy by ringing—and breaking—a celebratory bell.
cancer did NOT make me strong. cancer did NOT make my family strong. cancer did NOT galvanize my community. cancer did NOT bring rival team Head Coaches and players together to support me. cancer did NOT bring people together. cancer did NOT make people travel hundreds of miles to help me and my family in our time of need. cancer did NOT make people pray for me. cancer did NOT bring me my Angel. cancer did NOT make me thankful for my life. cancer did NOT make me a believer that there is more to this world than just our eyes can see. cancer did NOT shape me into the man I am today. Love did. It has Been more than 1000 days since my fight began. Yesterday I received my last infusion of chemo therapy. The things I have seen and the things I felt through my fight I could never forget and last night after a full day at MD Anderson I watched a video that @meeeglit put together for me. It was filled with short clips of the people I hold most dear to me that lasted for more than an hour and every second of It was absolutely incredible. I don't know what to say to every one other than Thank You, I Love you, and I will never forget you and the kindness and Love you showed me. -DQ "Love backed by Faith is unstoppable" P.S. this bell just like cancer never stood a chance...
Quessenberry, who played in college at San Diego State, missed much of his rookie season in 2013 with a foot injury and did not appear in a regular season game.
The Texans waived Quessenberry in May of 2016, but he remained on Houston's roster after clearing waivers.
His return to the practice field marked a personal landmark following his battle with cancer.
"When I finished my intensive treatment I felt like the furthest thing from a football player—no hair, skinny—but your body is an amazing thing," Quessenberry said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "We just took it slowly. We just did one workout at a time, one treatment at a time and eventually here we are."