Josh Norman opened up to Bleacher Report in a long interview published Thursday and offered some strong sentiment about the competition in the NFC East.

The Redskins’ top cornerback has been no stranger to conflict with star receivers including Odell Beckham and Dez Bryant, and says to prepare for more this season. The Cowboys, Giants and Redskins all finished with winning records last season, though Washington missed the postseason after ending the year 8-7-1.

Norman told Bleacher Report that "it's going to be bad blood this year" in the division.

From B/R Mag:

Trust me when I tell you, it's going to be bad blood this year. You think the NFC East didn't like each other before? This year right here? There's going to be a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions. I'm going to be honest with you: This s— is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety that don't give a f— and I definitely don't. And I know they don't have that many people on the offense who do on their side.

Get ready for more fireworks, it seems.