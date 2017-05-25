NFL

Josh Norman: NFC East is going to get ‘really ugly’

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Jeremy Woo
40 minutes ago

Josh Norman opened up to Bleacher Report in a long interview published Thursday and offered some strong sentiment about the competition in the NFC East.

The Redskins’ top cornerback has been no stranger to conflict with star receivers including Odell Beckham and Dez Bryant, and says to prepare for more this season. The Cowboys, Giants and Redskins all finished with winning records last season, though Washington missed the postseason after ending the year 8-7-1. 

Norman told Bleacher Report that "it's going to be bad blood this year" in the division.

From B/R Mag:

Trust me when I tell you, it's going to be bad blood this year. You think the NFC East didn't like each other before? This year right here? There's going to be a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions. I'm going to be honest with you: This s— is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety that don't give a f— and I definitely don't. And I know they don't have that many people on the offense who do on their side.

Get ready for more fireworks, it seems.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters