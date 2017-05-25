These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field

Retired former Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette had a special moment while speaking at the Washington Fire Chiefs Conference this week.

Lockette’s career ended after a serious neck injury he sustained in a Nov. 1, 2015 game that could have left him paralyzed — and as he later learned, could have killed him.

The featurette below from KXLY news tells the story well: Lockette wasn’t expecting the guys who saved his life to be there. Their surprise reunion was emotional.

“The reason that I'm standing here, the reason that I have the opportunity to hug my mom now, the reason that I got an opportunity to go to my daughter's graduation from elementary school is because of you guys," Lockette said, "It's more like I'm talking to my angels. It's more like I'm talking to the people who saved my life.”

He then realized they were actually in attendance. The tearful thank-you says it all.