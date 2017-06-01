Team’s record during his tenure: 15–49

Key move(s) this off-season: Signed A.J. Bouye, drafted Leonard Fournette

Outlook: The record speaks for itself. The Jaguars are a whopping 34 games under .500 with Caldwell calling the shots (and 46 games under if we go back to 2012, the year before Caldwell replaced Gene Smith). Those results led to Gus Bradley’s firing during the ’16 season, and it’s obvious Caldwell is on thin ice, too, especially with Jacksonville bringing in Tom Coughlin as executive VP of football operations. The wins have to come, preferably early in the season, or Caldwell could be forced out.

The front office has had a productive off-season, by all accounts—Bouye, Fournette, Calais Campbell, Branden Albert, Cam Robinson, Barry Church, etc., are key additions, in theory. Of course, Jacksonville has been down this road before as a champion of the spring and summer months. It’s long overdue to produce results in the fall.