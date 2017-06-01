The New York Jets traded safety Calvin Pryor to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker Demario Davis, both teams announced Thursday.

Pryor, a former 2014 first-round pick, played in 44 games with New York.

Last season, Pryor played in 15 games and recorded 62 total tackles and had one forced fumble.

"Calvin is a young-experienced safety that has upside," said Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown. "We are pleased to be able to add him to our defensive back room and just like every player we acquire, we expect him to come in with a hard-working mindset ready to compete. Demario is a guy that we developed the utmost respect for in his time with our team, not only as a professional but also as a person. We appreciate all he did for our organization in his time in Cleveland."

Pryor was set to be released by the team if they did not find a trade partner and his status with the Jets was up in the air when they drafted two safeties in this year's draft.

Davis returns to the team that selected him in the was a third-round of the 2012 draft.

Davis played all 16 regular season games last season with the Browns, registering 99 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.