NFL

Les Snead, Los Angeles Rams

Team’s record during his tenure: 31-48-1, zero playoff berths

Key move(s) this off-season: Placed franchise tag on Trumaine Johnson, signed Andrew Whitworth

Outlook: Snead’s time as GM opened with fireworks—the Robert Griffin III trade, in which the Rams sent the 2012 draft’s second pick to Washington for a cavalcade of selections. Four years later, Snead was on the opposite end, as he made an aggressive move up to No. 1 for QB Jared Goff. His fate now hangs rather directly on Goff’s development.

It was at least a minor upset that the Rams retained Snead in the first place, after canning coach Jeff Fisher. Snead certainly did not capitalize on that RGIII deal as well as he could have, and Goff’s rookie season was a train wreck. The Rams overhauled their coaching staff this off-season, bringing in Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, among others. Snead may only have one shot with that group.

