Team’s record during his tenure: 15–17, zero playoff berths

Key move(s) this off-season: Released Nick Mangold, Brandon Marshall and Darrelle Revis

Outlook: The Jets’ off-season, at least through May, has been as much about who left as it is about who arrived (names like OT Kelvin Beachum, QB Josh McCown and CB Morris Claiborne). Maccagnan chopped nearly $26 million off his 2017 cap by parting with Mangold, Marshall and Revis—decisions that served as something of an on-the-fly roster reset. Also noteworthy has been who is still around: OLB Sheldon Richardson. Long considered a possible trade candidate and carrying an expiring contract, Richardson remains in green and white as the summer approaches.

His presence alone won’t be enough. Both Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles need this roster to overachieve, or they’ll be asking ownership for leniency. The quarterback grouping of McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg points the arrow directly at a focus on the 2018 draft class ... and the use of a high pick on a new QB.