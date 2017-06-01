NFL

Ray Rice is coaching running backs at his former high school

2:02 | More Sports
Jeremy Woo
40 minutes ago

Former NFL running back Ray Rice is coaching running backs at his alma mater, New Rochelle High School in New York, according to Kevin Devaney of News 12 Varsity.

Rice, 30, has attempted to return to the NFL after his much-publicized domestic violence case but never received a workout with an NFL team. He said earlier this year that he was still physically capable of playing in the NFL and that the reason he is no longer in the league “ain't because I'm a bad football player.”

His next step appears to be working with his old position group.

In May, Rice was inducted into the New Rochelle Walk of Fame.

There were reports in April that Rice had been hired to coach running backs at New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco High School, which never materialized.

Rice was indicted on one count of third-degree aggravated assault in March 2014 and had the charges dropped two months later after completing a pretrial intervention program. In September, TMZ posted security footage of Rice punching his then-fiancée, Janay Palmer, in an Atlantic City elevator. He was released the same day the video emerged. 

