NFL

Boston Globe photographer wasn't allowed into Tom Brady charity event

NFL
Do NFL Teams Score by Spending on Free Agents?
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

A photographer from the Boston Globe was turned away from Tom Brady's annual charity football game on Friday night at Harvard Stadium, according to the Globe.

“Friday, a Globe photographer showed up at Harvard Stadium and was told he was not allowed into the event,” the Globe reports. “He was then ordered to ‘leave immediately’ and a security officer was summoned and the photographer was escorted to his car.”

In April, the Globe reported that the Best Buddies International non-profit organization passed along about $3 million to Brady's charitable trust since 2011.

Brady did not address reporters on Friday night.

 

