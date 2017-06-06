The New York Jets are parting ways with wide receiver Eric Decker and have informed him that the team will either trade or release him this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Decker signed a five-year deal worth $36.25 million in 2014 but missed much of the 2016 season due to shoulder and hip surgeries.

He was expected to make $7.25 million next season.

The Jets have cut several veterans during the offseason including Darrell Revis, Nick Mangold and Brandon Marshall. The team released linebacker David Harris earlier in the day after both sides could not reach an agreement on a pay cut.