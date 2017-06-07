NFL

Dennis Pitta’s Ravens tenure is over—and quite possibly his career, too

0:48 | NFL
Report: Jets to part ways with Eric Decker
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The Ravens have released veteran tight end Dennis Pitta after he dislocated his hip for the third time in five years, the team announced WednesdayThe latest injury could be career-ending, according to multiple reports. 

But Pitta has beaten the odds before. His first hip dislocation, originally thought to be season-ending, wound up costing him just the first 12 games of the 2013 season. He dislocated his hip again in the third game of the 2014 season and was told by doctors 14 months later that it was still unsafe for him to return. Pitta did not retire, though, and returned just in time for the 2016 season. 

Improbably, after a layoff of nearly two years, Pitta led all NFL tight ends with 86 catches for a career-high 729 yards. 

Cutting Pitta saves $2.5 million in salary cap space for the Ravens, who may struggle to replace some of Joe Flacco’s favorite targets from last season. Three of Baltimore’s leading receivers from last year (Pitta, Steve Smith and Kyle Juszczyk) are now gone. Only Mike Wallace remains. 

