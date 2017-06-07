NFL

Rex Ryan facing assault complaint after bar altercation in Nashville

0:41 | NFL
Rex, Rob Ryan involved in scuffle at Nashville bar
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

A Colorado man has filed an assault complaint against former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan following an incident at a Nashville bar over the weekend.

Police are looking into the altercation, part of which was captured on video on Saturday. Matthew J. Havel, 30, filed the complaint Sunday with local police.

Ryan and his brother Rob allegedly had a conversation with Havel for around an hour, when Rex Ryan reached over and grabbed Havel by the neck. Havel says the attack was unprovoked. No arrests have been made or charges filed.

Video of the incident is below.

Rex Ryan currently works as an ESPN analyst, after being fired by Buffalo in December.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters