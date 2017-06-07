A Colorado man has filed an assault complaint against former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan following an incident at a Nashville bar over the weekend.

Police are looking into the altercation, part of which was captured on video on Saturday. Matthew J. Havel, 30, filed the complaint Sunday with local police.

Ryan and his brother Rob allegedly had a conversation with Havel for around an hour, when Rex Ryan reached over and grabbed Havel by the neck. Havel says the attack was unprovoked. No arrests have been made or charges filed.

Video of the incident is below.

Rex and Rob Ryan got into a scuffle with some other patrons at a bar in Nashville (📹: @Jessica_Aronica) pic.twitter.com/IgqmjhabZL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2017

Rex Ryan currently works as an ESPN analyst, after being fired by Buffalo in December.