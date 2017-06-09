NFL

Browns cut Tyvis Powell hours before scheduled Indians first pitch

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they waived safety Tyvis Powell, hours before he is supposed to throw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Indians home game against the Chicago White Sox.

A team spokesman said that the team did not know that Powell was scheduled to throw out the first pitch.

Friday's first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and the team made the announcement that Powell had been cut at 2:35 p.m.

Powell is from Bedford, Ohio and played college football at Ohio State.

He spent the 2016 season with the Seattle Seahawks after signing as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in eight games with the Seahawks and signed with Cleveland after clearing waivers in February.

