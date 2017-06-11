These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Chargers pass-rusher Melvin Ingram will not play next season under the franchise tag after reaching an agreement on a four-year deal, the team announced Sunday.

Ingram’s deal can be worth up to $66 million and includes $42 million in guaranteed salary, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the terms of the contract.

Ingram, 28, has 18.5 sacks in 32 games over the past two seasons. The 2012 first-round pick was used mostly as a situational pass-rusher and special teams player as a rookie and missed 12 games in his second season after tearing his ACL. Ingram then assumed a starting role in 2014.

The deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach long-term deals is July 15, but Ingram got his deal before the Chargers begin their first mandatory minicamp this week.