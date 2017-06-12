Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy collected $55,000 for weighing in under 250 pounds on Monday afternoon, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Lacy collected $55,000 for his first scheduled weigh-in on May 15 when he hit 253 pounds and got under the 255 pound mark. The Seahawks have included these weigh-ins as part of his contract after he weighed 267 pounds when he signed with Seattle in March.

Lacy has also signed an endorsement deal with Beachbody Performance in an effort to lose weight.