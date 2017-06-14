NFL

Odell Beckham Jr.’s new cleats tell media critics to be quiet

Odell Beckham Jr. shows up to Giants minicamp after skipping OTAs
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines by skipping the Giants’ voluntary workouts last month, so when he returned to the field for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, he had a message for the media. 

Beckham hit the field for practice wearing custom cleats covered in the logos of several media outlets, including the New York Post, ESPN and TMZ. (Sports Illustrated, it appears, was spared. Thank you, Odell.) Plastered over the media logos were big red letters that read “Shhhhhhh!!!”

Seth Wenig/AP
Seth Wenig/AP
Seth Wenig/AP

 

The Post rolled with the punches and put Beckham’s cleats on the front page on Wednesday morning. 

New York Post

Beckham has had his fair of trouble with the media, most notably after an impromptu trip to Miami before a playoff game against the Packers. “Ship wrecked,” the Post’s front page blared. “Yacht’s all, folks! Giants sink, Odell stinks in blowout.”

