Hall of Fame Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor pleaded guilty Monday to driving under the influence charges stemming from a September drunk driving arrest.

Taylor was sentenced to 12 months probation, had his license revoked for nine months and will need to place an ignition interlock device on his car for six months after that. He is also required to perform 75 hours of community service, attend DUI school and pay $1,500 in court fees.

Taylor, 58, was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sept. 2 after crashing into a stopped police car on the Florida Turnpike. Taylor took two breathalyzer tests five hours after the crash that measured his blood-alcohol level at .082 and .084, above the Florida legal limit of .08.

Talyor struggled with drug and alcohol issues during his playing career. He has also had numerous run-ins with the law. Before the drunk driving arrest, Taylor’s most recent arrest came in 2011 when he was charged with having sex with an underage prostitute at a New York hotel. He was sentenced to six years probation and registered as a sex offender.