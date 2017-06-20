NFL

Browns WR Corey Coleman not charged in New Year’s Eve attack, brother indicted

Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The older brother of Browns receiver Corey Coleman was indicted Tuesday on felonious assault charges related to an attack at Coleman’s Cleveland condo complex, according to Cleveland.com

Jonathan Coleman, 25, a former football player at Kansas State, and 24-year-old Jared Floyd were indicted by a grand jury in the December 31 beating of 26-year-old Adam Sapp, who spent one night in the hospital with a concussion, ruptured ear drum and numerous bruises. Floyd and the elder Coleman allegedly jumped Sapp from behind as they exited an elevator and carried his unconscious body through a parking garage, leaving him in a stairwell. 

Though Coleman was not charged in the case, court records allege that he was involved in the beating. 

“That was him! That was Corey Coleman! I can’t believe he did that to you! I know that’s him!” a female friend of Sapp’s yelled when he regained consciousness, according to a police report

Sapp told Cleveland.com that he did not see the younger Coleman hit him.

“Corey has cooperated with the authorities,” Coleman’s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, told the Akron Beacon Journal. “He continues to cooperate with the authorities. And he’s maintained he was not involved in a physical altercation at that incident whatsoever. Whether that be encouraging somebody, whether that be participating in fighting, he wasn’t involved. Period.”

The case remains under investigation, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office told the Beacon Journal.

