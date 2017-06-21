NFL

Report: Former Jets linebacker David Harris signs with Patriots

0:41 | NFL
Report: Former Jets linebacker David Harris signs with Patriots

Quickly

  • The former Jet will reportedly sign a two-year deal with the Patriots following his release earlier this month
Tanner Walters
2 hours ago

Longtime New York Jets linebacker David Harris is sticking in the AFC East.

The veteran will sign a two-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports. Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the contract.

Harris, who was the Jets' longest-tenured player before being cut earlier this month, had started and played 137 of the past 138 games. He began his career with the team and was the second–leading tackler in franchise history after 10 seasons.

The 33-year-old will join a crowded linebacking group in New England, but will add experience and durability. Harris will get a chance to see his former team twice next season.

Harris had 95 combined tackles last season and was ranked the 35th best linebacker by Pro Football Focus.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters