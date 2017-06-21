Longtime New York Jets linebacker David Harris is sticking in the AFC East.

The veteran will sign a two-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports. Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the contract.

Harris, who was the Jets' longest-tenured player before being cut earlier this month, had started and played 137 of the past 138 games. He began his career with the team and was the second–leading tackler in franchise history after 10 seasons.

​The 33-year-old will join a crowded linebacking group in New England, but will add experience and durability. Harris will get a chance to see his former team twice next season.

Harris had 95 combined tackles last season and was ranked the 35th best linebacker by Pro Football Focus.