Former NFL running back Clinton Portis says he suffered at least 10 concussions during his nine-year NFL playing career.

Portis discussed his head injuries in this week's "Where Are They Now?" issue of Sports Illustrated.

Portis says sometimes he would leave a game not knowing what had just happened and says he rarely sought medical help for those injuries and was also taught to avoid the team's training room.

"You can’t make the club in the tub,” he says.

Even though Portis is eligible to receive benefits from the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement, he says he won't go in for testing to see if he has any brain-related injuries due to playing football.

Players can receive up $1.5 million if tests show early signs of dementia and as much as $5 million if he is diagnosed with ALS.

“F--- that concussion money,” Portis says. “I’m scared. I’m really scared of the results.”