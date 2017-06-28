NFL

Clinton Portis wanted to kill guys who mismanaged his money

2:02 | More Sports
These Athletes Made Millions, Now They’re Broke
Scooby Axson
Wednesday June 28th, 2017

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis was well on his way to financial freedom, all set up by gaining nearly 1,600 yards in each of his first four NFL seasons.

After he was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Washington Redskins in 2004 in a blockbuster deal involving cornerback Champ Bailey, the Redskins signed Portis to an eight-year contract worth $50.5 million. But there isn't much left from that money. Portis filed for bankruptcy two years ago.

Portis discusses what lead to his financial predicament in this week's Sports Illustrated Where Are They Now issue in a story by Brian Burnsed.

Portis, now 35, says he was set out to find and deal with the men that had led him into bad investments, including sinking $1 million into an Alabama casino, and an investment with Success Trade Securities, which turned about to be a Ponzi scheme.

With gun in hand, Portis sought revenge.

So on several days and nights in 2013, Portis waited in his car near a Washington, D.C.-area office building with a pistol at his side, waiting for one of several men who had lost a portion of his money he had earned playing football.

“It wasn’t no beat up,” Portis told Burnsed. “It was kill.”

A phone call from a friend who was a television producer led Portis to not go after the men.

Where would Portis be if he actually caught up with the men he says swindled him?

"We’d probably be doing this interview from prison,” Portis told SI.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters