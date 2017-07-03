Tom Brady neither confirmed nor denied his wife's claim that he suffered a concussion last season.

In an interview for ESPN's "E:60" that came out Sunday morning, the New England Patriots quarterback spoke with Kevin Negandhi about Gisele Bundchen's comments from May, when she told "CBS This Morning" that Brady had a concussion in 2016.

"[Gisele] sees the hits, she was vocal about that, most recently on CBS about concussions, how much do you talk to her about those hits you take?" Negandhi asked.

In his response, Brady addresses the general point of the question, but avoids the topic of concussions.

"She's there every day," Brady said. "I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I'm sore, she knows when I'm tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games]. But she also knows how well I take care of myself. She's a very concerned wife and very loving."

With this answer, Brady gives the NFL little reason to look further into the situation without discrediting his wife.

In May, the league released a statement saying, "there are no records" of Brady having a concussion during the 2016 season. He avoided questions about Bundchen's comments previously, going as far as not speaking with reporters at the Patriots OTAs, according to ESPN.

Brady is entering his 18th season in the NFL and will turn 40 Aug. 3.