It was no secret that Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was dealing with health troubles last season, but in his new book, he reveals that among those issues, was a bout with kidney cancer toward the end of the season.

In his book, "The Quarterback Whisperer," Arians shares how he learned he had renal cell carcinoma, the most common type of kidney cancer. He explains that he found out in December, and decided to finish out the rest of the season before having surgery to remove part of his kidney in February.

"Now I feel great," Arians writes on the Cardinals' website. "My energy has returned. I'm told I'm cancer free again. I'm ready for at least one more season of NFL football—maybe more."

This is the third time Arians has battled cancer in his life. He had prostate cancer in 2007 and in 2013 he had cancerous cells scraped from his nose.

In addition to the kidney cancer in 2016, Arians also had to deal with diverticulitis in the preseason and he spent a Sunday night in the hospital as a precaution after the Cardinals faced the Minnesota Vikings.

"I realize now more than ever that nothing is guaranteed in life," Arians writes. "Moving forward, I want to be a beacon of hope for others struggling with cancer. My fight is their fight. I’m not coaching for myself in 2017; I’m coaching for everyone who’s dealing with cancer. This is my charge."

In four years in Arizona, Arians has gone 41-22-1 and reached the NFC championship in 2015 after winning the NFC West.