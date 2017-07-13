NFL

Brandon Marshall walks off radio interivew after hosts press him on issues of race

Giants receiver Brandon Marshall walked off the set of a Boston radio show Thursday after the hosts turned the conversation toward race. 

Marshall appeared on WEEI’s Kirk & Callahan with hosts Kirk Minihane and Gerry Callahan and made it about four minutes before their line of questioning led Marshall to abruptly end the interview. 

The hosts asked Marshall about his 2015 comments on Showtime’s Inside the NFL—in response to Tom Brady’s suspension being overturned—that black NFL players are treated differently than their white counterparts. Marshall wasn’t about discuss that subject with two guys who doubted Adam Jones was berated with racial slurs at Fenway Park.

“I’m not getting into the race card with you guys,” Marshall said. “So if that’s what you guys want to do, then you can go there. But black guys in America get treated differently, period. I’ll just say that. Black guys in America get treated differently.”

You can see the exchange in this video, beginning around the 4:30 mark. 

When Minihane and Callahan continued to press the issue, Marshall said he was through. 

“We done with this interview?” Marshall asked. “Can I get off of this interview? Alright, I’m done with you guys.”

But Marshall did stick around while the hosts tried to explain that they were asking because Marshall had invoked Brady.

“Change the subject or I’m getting off—I’m dropping the mic,” Marshall warned. 

The next question was about Marshall’s history of domestic violence accusations, and Marshall decided he’d had enough. 

“Oh s---,” Marshall said. “Alright, you guys. I’m done with you guys.”

