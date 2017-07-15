NFL

Watch: Rare 1994 interview of Tom Brady at Sierra High School surfaces

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

On Saturday afternoon, Sierra High School tweeted video interview of what they believe could be the "first ever media interview in the summer of 1994" of New England Patriots star Tom Brady.

In the video, Brady is about 17 or 18 years old and discusses what the world should know about him as a budding star.

Interviewer: OK, I'm a college coach. I haven't seen any tape of you. I don't know anything about you. Tell me about Tom Brady the quarterback. What are your strengths?

Brady: My strengths...Well everyone tells me I have a pretty strong arm, which is good. I'm pretty accurate with it and I think I need to work on my speed a little bit but hopefully that will come with time. Pretty good work ethic so I think I get the job done.

Watch the video below:

His coach added that the athlete who can make it as a world-class star is the one who is "willing to make the commitment to be able to go that extra mile." Five Super Bowl rings later, that's Brady.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters