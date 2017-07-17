The latest project from The MMQB is the All-Time Draft: 12 NFL insiders drafting the best team possible, constructed of players from across NFL history. While the draft leaned toward the historical, there were 22 active players among the 300 selected.

Five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady of the New England Patriots was selected ninth overall, by MMQB editor–in–chief Peter King, and was the second quarterback off the board after Johnny Unitas.

Houston Texans defensive end and three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt is at No. 57.

Other active players include Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (No. 69), Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (No. 89), Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (No. 101) and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (No. 103).

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was selected in the 12th round of picks at No. 139 overall.

Free-agent kick returner Devin Hester (No. 173), Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (No. 175), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (No. 201), Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (No. 213), Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (No. 221) and Cowboys guard Zack Martin (No. 223) also made the cut.

Leading the last group of active players selected is Texans punter Shane Lechler at No. 246, followed by Cowboys center Travis Frederick (No. 258), Colts placekicker Adam Vinatieri (No. 261), Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (No. 266), Baltimore Ravens placekicker Justin Tucker (No. 270), Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (No. 282), Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (No. 284), Panthers punter Andy Lee (No. 285) and Philadelphia Eagles running back/returner Darren Sproles (No. 297).

Adrian Peterson, Drew Brees, James Harrison were among the active players who were not chosen for the draft.