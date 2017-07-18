NFL

The Top 10 Linebackers in Football

  • Is Kuechly still king? Why did the Patriots pick Hightower over Collins? And people are saying so many nice things about Bobby Wagner!
Gary Gramling
2 hours ago

There’s an old saying that the best show of any series is always the second-to-last show. I don’t know who said it, I think maybe it was in Hamlet. So, anyway, this is the second-to-last episode of the 2017 position rankings series, and therefore is likely to be very good.

As we've been talking about way too much, we're two weeks away from the greatest mailbag show ever recorded.



Andy Benoit on Twitter and Facebook

Gary Gramling on Twitter and Facebook

This week’s show:

Number 10—2:00

Number 9—9:43

Number 8—12:04

Number 7—17:18

Number 6—20:03

Number 5—25:41

Number 4—35:17

Number 3—39:28

Number 2—42:49

Number 1—45:01

Others receiving votes—50:05

