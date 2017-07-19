Dallas Police Suspend Ezekiel Elliott Investigation

The Dallas Police Department suspended the case involving Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott after the authorities were not able to find the victim and witnesses not cooperating.

The victim in Elliott's case gave the police and old address and wrong number so they have not been able to find him to do conduct an interview.

Elliott was reportedly connect to an incident at a bar on Saturday night where a 30-year-old man claimed that he was physically assaulted. The man could not identify who assaulted him. No arrests or suspects were reported.

Elliott is already under investigation by the NFL for a domestic violence accusation and could face a suspension for that case.