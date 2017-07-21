More than 20 years later, O.J. Simpson is the center of a media circus again. Simpson was granted parole Thursday after spending nine years of a possible 33-year sentence in a Nevada prison for armed robbery. He will be released as early as Oct. 1.

The parole ruling was hardly a surprise to legal experts, since by all accounts Simpson was a model inmate. Still, the hearing attracted wall-to-wall media coverage nearly on par with his 1995 murder trial. It was shown live on every news channel and streamed on countless websites (including this one).

The story also earned the front page treatment from newspapers around the country—Some were crass, others more measured.

• O.J. Simpson Granted Parole: What's Next for the Former NFL Star?

Newseum

Newseum

Newseum

Newseum

Newseum

Newseum

Newseum

Newseum

Newseum

Newseum

Once Simpson, 70, is released from prison, he is set to take in more than $25,000 per month in pensions.