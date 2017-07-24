Colts QB Andrew Luck to Start Training Camp on PUP List

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be on the physically unable to perform list when the team opens training camp later this week, general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Monday.

Luck opted to have surgery in January for a shoulder injury that had bothered him since September 2015 and the team was hesitant to set a timeline for his return. Ballard, though, is confident Luck will start at quarterback in Week 1.

Luck is not allowed to practice while on the PUP list, though he can can be activated at any point during training camp. If he remains on the list when the regular season begins he would be required to sit out the first six weeks of the season.

“I want to make it clear that Andrew has not had any setbacks at all in his rehab process or with his surgery,” Ballard said. “He’s in good shape, good standing. Long term his shoulder, the prognosis is very good and that is very positive. We’re going to continue to follow the doctor's orders and the rehab process.”

Luck has already begun throwing as part of his rehab, Ballard added.

Journeyman career backup Scott Tolzein, who made one start for the Colts last year, will get the first-team reps during Luck’s absence.