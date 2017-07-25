Andy Reid is responsible for giving Michael Vick his first shot back in the NFL after he was released from prison. And now Reid is giving the former quarterback his first shot at coaching.

Vick played under Reid in Philadelphia from 2009-12, and now he is serving as one of his coaching interns for the Kansas City Chiefs.

There's a familiar face helping #Chiefs QBs at camp this year.



Michael Vick is one of Andy Reid's coaching interns.



More on this later. pic.twitter.com/cTlpQBGYvo — BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) July 25, 2017

During his second year with the Eagles, Vick shocked many with the strides he was able to make as a passer. He posted his first of two 3,000-yard seasons and had career highs with 21 touchdown passes, a 100.2 passer rating, 62.6 completion percentage and 8.1 yards per attempt, as he led the Eagles to the NFC East title. His six interceptions were also the best mark of his career for any season he started at least 10 games.

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has seen similar success under Reid, making two Pro Bowls in four years while throwing for more than 3,200 yards in each season and never throwing more than eight interceptions.

Vick has most recently been in the news for comments he made about Colin Kaepernick needing to cutting his hair, which he has since apologized for.

During his 13-year career, the four-time Pro Bowler had a 56.2 completion percentage. In Vick's four years under Reid he completed 60 percent of his passes.