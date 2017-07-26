NFL

Report: Joe Flacco Out At Least 2 Weeks With Back Injury

Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Joe Flacco is expecting to miss at least two weeks with a disc issue in his back, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jeff Zebriec of the Baltimore Sun reported on Flacco's sore back going into training camp and says doctors have not set a timetable for exactly when he will be able to return. Rapoprt and Tom Pelissero, also of NFL Network, are saying Flacco is preparing to miss three to six weeks.

The Ravens have already been dealing with the injury bug before the start of training camp as running back Kenneth Dixon will miss all of 2017 following knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Flacco has been the Ravens starting quarterback since he arrived in 2008. He has only missed six games in his first nine years in the league, and they were all in 2015 after he tore his ACL.

Teddy Bridgewater Placed on PUP List to Start Training Camp

In addition to Flacco, two other star quarterbacks are also sidelined to start camp. Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts and Teddy Bridgewater of the Minnesota Vikings are both starting camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Last season, Flacco threw for career highs in completion percentage and yards, but the Ravens went just 8-8. In 2012, he helped the team win its last AFC North crown, and was named Super Bowl MVP after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

 

