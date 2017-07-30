Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Malik McDowell was in an ATV accident and coach Pete Carroll said he could miss the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Mike Garafolo and James Palmer of NFL Network were the first to report that it was an ATV accident that McDowell was involved in.

The Seahawks released a statement about the incident, saying McDowell will stay in Michigan under the care of physicians until he is ready to return to Seattle.

McDowell was a second-round pick for Seattle out of Michigan State. In his three years at Michigan State, he had 7.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for a loss.

In addition to McDowell, the Seahawks also drafted defensive tackle Nazair Jones out of North Carolina in the third round, and signed three-year veteran Dion Jordan to help bolster their defensive line.

Seattle's first game of the regular season is against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Sept. 10.