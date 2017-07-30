NFL

Xavier Rhodes, Vikings Agree to 5-Year, $70 Million Extension

Vikings Sign Xavier Rhodes to 5-Year Contract Extension
Cornerback Xavier Rhodes and the Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a five-year extension worth $70 million with $41 million guaranteed, the team announced Sunday. Adam Schefter of ESPN was the first to report the news.

Last season Rhodes made his first Pro Bowl thanks to a career-high five interceptions. Additionally, he had 10 pass deflections and a forced fumble.

Rhodes is going into his fifth year with the Vikings, who drafted him with the 25th pick in 2013. He started six games his rookie season, and he's started every game he's played since his second year.

The Vikings have ranked in the top 10 in pass defense each of the last three seasons, and climbed all the way to No. 3 last year, allowing only 207.9 pass yards a game.

Minnesota opens its season at home against last year's top-rated passing attack, the New Orleans Saints. In total, the Vikings will have 12 games against teams who finished in the top half of the league in passing offense last year. Five of those games will be against New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, Pittsburgh or Green Bay, four of the top five passing offenses from last year.

