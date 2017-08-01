NFL

Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore Get Into Scuffle At Patriots' Practice

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo's Instagram account hacked
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Stephon Gilmore got into a brief altercation during practice on Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Edelman and Gilmore scuffled after an incomplete pass was made in the red zone. Edelman was reportedly not too pleased at how Gilmore was holding him down.

The incident lasted about 10 to 15 seconds but head coach Bill Belichick has a no fighting rule, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. If players fight then they have be ejected from practice. Edelman and Gilmore left shortly thereafter.

Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘Eager to Play . . . I Want to Be a Starter’

Gilmore is entering his first season with the Patriots.

