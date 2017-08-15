Here’s a little sneak preview of what we can expect to see on the third episode of Hard Knocks.

The Buccaneers and Jaguars came together for a joint practice on Tuesday and left it all on the field. On multiple occasions, according to reporters on the scene, Bucs and Jags players got into it after the whistle and started scuffling. In one case, the players fought on back-to-back plays.

One of the bigger dustups involved former Tampa Bay receiver Arrelious Benn.

Former #Buc Arrelius Benn getting into it with #Bucs LB Ardarius Glanton. Teams had to be separated. Third scuffle of the day. pic.twitter.com/wMhHilU37C — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 15, 2017

Things may have gotten a little chippy but it looks like it wasn’t anything too serious. It’ll look a lot cooler on HBO next Tuesday, I’m sure.