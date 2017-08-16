The Saints fired two team orthopedists after they misdiagnosed cornerback Delvin Breaux's leg injury, ESPN's Mike Triplett reports.

Breaux was initially thought to have a contusion, but he was later found to have a fractured fibula that will require surgery. Breaux will miss four to six weeks as he recovers.

The orthopedists, Deryk Jones and Misty Suri, have also worked with the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA, but The Times-Picayune reported Wednesday that the Pelicans had also fired the doctors.

The Advocate reported earlier this week that New Orleans wanted to trade Breaux in part because of his injury history. Breaux cannot be traded at the moment, as he wouldn't be able to pass a physical. But the team was reportedly frustrated with Breaux's injuries, including his inability to participate in most of training camp, before realizing that his injury was worse than originally diagnosed.

Breaux is entering his third season in the NFL. He played in all 16 games in 2015, but he appeared in just six games last season because of injuries.

The Saints will face the Chargers in their second preseason game on Sunday.