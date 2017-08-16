The NFL on Wednesday accused the NFL of “spreading derogatory information to the media” about the woman who accused Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott of domestic violence.

Elliott is currently preparing to appeal his six-game suspension and details of his defense strategy have begun to leak out this week. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Monday morning that Elliott’s team would highlight threats made by the accuser, Tiffany Thompson, and NFL.com reported later Monday that Elliott will claim he was harassed by Thompson. Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that Thompson had considered attempting to blackmail Elliott with sex videos.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the NFL accused to union of spreading the stories and the NFLPA fired back with a response saying the league “should be ashamed.”

NFL issues statement, says it has multiple reports of NFLPA spreading derogatory information to the media regarding Ezekiel Elliott case pic.twitter.com/PAZpg3F1uF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 16, 2017

The public statement issued on behalf of every NFL owner is a lie. The NFLPA categorically denies the accusations made in this statement. pic.twitter.com/OFOGQY91Ai — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 16, 2017

Elliott was never charged with a crime related to allegations made by Thompson in July 2016. The Columbus City Attorney’s Office cited “conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents” in explaining why Elliott would not be charged.