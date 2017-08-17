From the makers of Mailbag Pool Party and Mailbag II: Son of Mailbag, we bring you Mailbag III: Return of Mailbag.

This one was especially wacky. Cage matches? Rating uniforms? Journalistic integrity? Whaaaaaa?

This week’s show:

How does the Raiders’ Marshawn-led backfield play out this year?—2:43

Should Mike McCarthy keep his job? And, if so, does he have to do something different with this offense?—6:20

Is it possible to just build around an affordable QB and spend all your money elsewhere?—11:32

If every player in the NFL got in a no holds barred fight to the death, who would be the last three standing?—18:23

How come guys are always fair-catching inside the 10-yard line?—24:01

What’s up with the Packers receivers? Outside of Jordy Nelson they don’t seem to be very good . . . —26:41

What do the Niners have to do for 2017 to be a success?—29:26

Besides Tom Brady, which current players have a chance to go down as the best of all time at their position?—35:19

What recommendations do you have for an aspiring journalist in high school?—39:20

Russell Okung negotiated his own contract a couple years ago. Will other players do the same?—45:04

Name a player you mentally wrote off who switched to a different coaching staff and thrived . . . —52:44

What are the best things to focus on when watching the live broadcast of a game rather than the All-22?—55:26

Who’s L.A.’s best running back over the next five years: Todd Gurley or Melvin Gordon?—57:16

Will Brandin Cooks or Julian Edelman be New England’s No. 1 wide receiver in 2017?—58:05

Who has the best uniform colors?—1:02:06