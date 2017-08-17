Raiders cornerback Sean Smith is facing felony assault charges, according to a report from NBC Bay Area.

The report says Smith beat up his sister's boyfriend on July 4 in Pasadena, Calif., and says he faces a felony count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and one charge of battery with serious bodily injury. He is reportedly scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 29.

Smith, 30, signed a four-year with the Raiders that could pay him up to $38 million before last season, but he has been running with the second team this preseason after being replaced in the starting group by T.J. Carrie.

A second-round pick in 2009 out out Utah, Smith played four seasons with the Dolphins and three with the Chiefs before signing with Oakland in 2016.