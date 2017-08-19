A group of about 100 law enforcement officers held a rally for Colin Kaepernick in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to NY1.

The officers also invited New York City councilman Jumaane Williams to join them as they spoke about police brutality and other issues in the criminal justice system that unfairly target minorities.

"The way he is being railroaded for speaking the obvious truth, this is not what America was founded on," NYPD Sergeant Edwin Raymond said at the rally in a video from NY1. "Some may argue that what he's doing is more American, because this country was actually founded on challenging injustice. As members of law enforcement, we can confirm that the issues that he is saying exist in policing and throughout the criminal justice system."

The officers wore black shirts that read "#IMWITHKAP" while Williams wore a Kaepernick 49ers jersey.

Members of #nyc law enforcement joined @JumaaneWilliams in #Brooklyn today to send this message about @Kaepernick7. Take a listen. pic.twitter.com/TISZomWexv — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 19, 2017

"Im here 2support my brothers &sisters here & anyone who stands up against injustice, in this nation or around the globe" -Det Frank Serpico pic.twitter.com/9xitfr8a48 — Justice League NYC (@NYjusticeleague) August 19, 2017

There is supposed to be another rally for Kaepernick on Aug. 23 at the NFL headquarters at 345 Park Ave. in New York City, but this one was not organized by law enforcement.

Despite the quarterback remaining unsigned, the anthem protests that he started last season have continued. Recently Eagles' defensive end Chris Long and Seahawks' center Justin Britt, two white players, showed their solidarity for the protest by standing next teammates Malcolm Jenkins and Michael Bennett during the anthem.