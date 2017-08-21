NFL

Report: Broncos Name Trevor Siemian Starting Quarterback Over Paxton Lynch For 2017

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Trevor Siemian will be named the Broncos starting quarterback for the second straight season, according to Mike Klis of 9 NEWS Denver.

Klis reports that Broncos coach Vance Joseph will make the decision official at his press conference Monday. Siemian earned the job over 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch.

Last season, Siemian won the starting job over Mark Sanchez. He went on to start 14 games for Denver, completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Broncos went 8-6 in games Siemian started in 2016. They started the season 4-0 but lost four consecutive games Siemian started from Week 12 through Week 16. Lynch led the Broncos to a win in Week 13 when he started over an injured Siemian.

NFL
Report: Bills WR Anquan Boldin To Retire After 14 Seasons

This preseason Siemian has gone 14-for-18 for 144 yards and a touchdown. Lynch has gone 15-for-22 with 81 yards.

Siemian, a seventh-round pick in 2015 from Northwestern, is going into his third season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters