Trevor Siemian will be named the Broncos starting quarterback for the second straight season, according to Mike Klis of 9 NEWS Denver.

Klis reports that Broncos coach Vance Joseph will make the decision official at his press conference Monday. Siemian earned the job over 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch.

Last season, Siemian won the starting job over Mark Sanchez. He went on to start 14 games for Denver, completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Broncos went 8-6 in games Siemian started in 2016. They started the season 4-0 but lost four consecutive games Siemian started from Week 12 through Week 16. Lynch led the Broncos to a win in Week 13 when he started over an injured Siemian.

This preseason Siemian has gone 14-for-18 for 144 yards and a touchdown. Lynch has gone 15-for-22 with 81 yards.

Siemian, a seventh-round pick in 2015 from Northwestern, is going into his third season.