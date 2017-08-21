Is Anquan Boldin a Lock For The Hall of Fame?

Eagles receiver Bryce Treggs hit Packers defensive back Damarious Randall with a dirty block in a preseason game earlier this month but it’s Randall who’s getting the last laugh.

The hit left Randall with a concussion and forced him to miss Green Bay’s second preseason game. He had to be carted off the field and Packers coach Mike McCarthy asked the league to review the legality of the play.

When was the last time you saw an @Eagles WR make a block like @BryceTreggs ? pic.twitter.com/pllKda9rWK — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 11, 2017

Well, the league must not have liked what it saw because Treggs was hit with a $25,000 fine on Monday. For a guy who made the league minimum salary of $450,000 as an undrafted rookie in 2013, that’s 5.5% of the money he earned last year.

I made league minimum last year and I just got fined 25K. I'm starting a gofundme to pay it. — Trigga Jones (@BryceTreggs) August 21, 2017

That’s the equivalent of the average American household (with annual earnings of $73,298) getting docked more than $4,000. It’s a stiff penalty, to be sure, but don’t expect any sympathy from Randall.

Yo broke ass shouldn't play dirty then https://t.co/WPmkTQyHFk — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) August 21, 2017

As a first-round pick, Randall also has a guaranteed salary of $6.4 million. I don’t think he’ll be chipping in to Tregg’s GoFundMe, though.