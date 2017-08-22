NFL

49ers Assistant Coach Katie Sowers Becomes NFL's First Openly LGBT Coach

San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers is set to become the NFL's first openly gay coach.

Sowers, who is the league's second female full-time assistant coach, spoke about her sexual orientation for the first time with Outsports.

“No matter what you do in life, one of the most important things is to be true to who you are,” Sowers told Outsports. “There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation. The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day."

Sowers, 31, joins Kathryn Smith of the Buffalo Bills as the only women on NFL coaching staffs. She previously played pro football in the Women's Football Alliance.

Sowers told Outsports that the topic of her orientation first came up during her camp coaching internship with Atlanta Falcons assistant general manager Scott Pioli when she was discussing her life at home in Kansas City. She worked with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who previously served as the Falcons' offensive coordinator.

